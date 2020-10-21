Former Saints LB Manti Te’o Signs With NFC Practice Squad

A former starting linebacker for the New Orleans Saints has landed on the practice squad of a team from the NFC North.

Manti Te'o, who spent parts of three seasons with the Saints (2017-2019), signed with the practice squad of the Chicago Bears on Tuesday.

The 29-year old Te'o appeared in all 16games for New Orleans in 2017, including ten as a starter, compiling 62 tackles, including 42 solo stops, before playing in five games in the 2018 season.

Last year, Te'o signed with the Saints in December and was used in the final three games of the season, including two as a starter.

A native of Laie, Hawaii, Te'o played collegiately at Notre Dame, where he was named a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2012 while being tabbed the winner of the Maxwell Award.

In his senior season at Notre Dame, Te'o registered 113 tackles for the Fighting Irish, including 55 solo stops and 5.5 tackles for a loss, as well as an amazing seven interceptions from his linebacker position.

The 6-foot-1, 240-pound Te'o was selected by the then-San Diego Chargers in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft.

Te'o played four seasons (2013-2016) for the Chargers, starting 34 games, before coming to the Saints in 2017.

2015, when he racked up 83 tackles, including 63 solo stops, was Te'o's best career season.

Over parts of seven seasons in the NFL, Te'o has appeared in 62 career games, including 48 as a starter, accumulating 307 tackles, including 212 solo stops, to go along with two interceptions and 1.5 sacks.

Te'o, as well as other veterans, are allowed to sign with NFL practice squads this year, as the rules have been changed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.