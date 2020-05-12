Former Saints LB Keith Mitchell on 2000 Season, His New Book, Yoga & More [Audio]

Former New Orleans Saints Pro Bowl linebacker Keith Mitchell joined me on my show this morning, the first of many players from the 2000 Saints team who will hop on the airwaves with me this week.

Mitchell reminisced about his playing career, what he thoughts of the Saints before signing with the team, the special 2000 season, the injury that ended his career, life after football, becoming a master Yogi, winning at life, his upcoming book release and much more.

If you're interested in ordering Keith's book, The Mindfulness Playbook, 8 Strategies for Winning at the Game of Life, click here.

To catch up on what Keith is up to today, check out https://www.keithmitchell59.com.

Book Cover photo courtesy of Premiere Publishing, LLC