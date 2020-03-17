Former Saints LB A.J. Klein to Sign With Bills

A former New Orleans Saints starting linebacker will apparently have a new NFL home in 2020.

A.J. Klein, who played for the Saints the past three seasons, agreed to a 3-year, $18 million deal with the Buffalo Bills on Monday, according to Adam Caplan of Sirius XM.

Klein signed a three-year deal with the Saints prior to the 2017 season, after playing the first four years of his career with the Carolina Panthers.

The 28-year old Klein started 43 games for the Saints over the past three seasons, including last season, when he appeared in 15 games, all as a starter, compiling 69 tackles, including 2.5 sacks, while also intercepting one pass.

In parts of seven NFL seasons, Klein has accumulated 339 tackles over 103 career games.