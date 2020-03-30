Former Saints Kicker Tom Dempsey Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Tom Dempsey, who during his time as a New Orleans Saint set a decades long record for longest field goal in NFL history, has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

WWLTV.com reports Dempsey, who is 73-years-old, has been living at Lambeth House in New Orleans. As you know, there have been numerous coronavirus cases reported at the Lambeth House including 13 deaths.

Ashley Dempsey, Tom's daughter says that her father's symptoms are mild at this time.

Read more over at WWLTV.com.