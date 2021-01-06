Former Saints Great Sam Mills Named Finalist for Pro Football HOF

One former member of the New Orleans Saints is among the 15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2021.

Former Saints linebacker Sam Mills, who played for the Saints from 1986-1994, was named as one of the finalists on Tuesday.

Mills joins quarterback Peyton Manning, defensive back Charles Woodson, wide receiver Calvin Johnson, defensive end Jared Allen, cornerback Ronde Barber, offensive tackle Tony Boselli, safety LeRoy Butler, guard Alan Faneca, wide receiver Torry Holt, safety John Lynch, linebacker Clay Matthews Jr., defensive lineman Richard Seymour, linebacker Zach Thomas and wide receiver Reggie Wayne as finalists.

As many as five finalists will be chosen later this month, on January 19, with enshrinement set for the week of August 5-9.

As a member of the “Dome Patrol” linebacking corps, Mills was a nine-year starter for the Saints (1986-1994), compiling 894 tackles, to go along with four interceptions, and 17 fumble recoveries.

A four-time Pro Bowler during his time with the Saints, Mills was the anchor of one of the top defensive units in the league for almost an entire decade.

Prior to his time in the NFL, Mills was a star in the old United States Football League in the early 1980s with the Baltimore/Philadelphia Stars, who were by former Saints head coach Jim Mora..

Mills was elected to the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame in 1991, the Sports Hall of Fame of New Jersey in 1993, and the New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame in 1998.

Sadly, Mills was diagnosed with intestinal cancer in August of 2003 and passed away in 2005.

It would be awesome to see Mills enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, so let's hope the vote goes in his favor, but it is a very strong class.