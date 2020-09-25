Former Saints Great Derland Moore Dies

A member of the New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame passed away recently.

Derland Moore, a defensive line who played for the Saints for 13 seasons, from 1973-1985, died on Thursday, at the age of 68, after a long illness.

Moore was inducted into the New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame in 1991.

Moor, who played his college football for the Oklahoma Sooners, was taken in the second round, with the 29th overall pick, in the 1973 NFL Draft.

A native of Malden, Missouri, Moore was an All-American at Oklahoma, before going on to an extremely successful pro career with the Saints.

A 6-foot-4, 250-pound defensive tackle, Moore was a reserve in his rookie season, before going on to start over the next 11 seasons.

In 13 seasons with the Saints, Moore played in 170 games, a club record, over 13 seasons, made one Pro Bowl, and would go on to be inducted into the franchise Hall of Fame.

Of the 170 games he played in, Moore started 146, while accumulating 7 fumble recoveries and one interception.

After leaving the Saints following the 1985 campaign, Moore played one game for the New York Jets in 1986, prior to retiring.

In 14 total NFL seasons, Moore appeared in 171 games, including 146 as a starter.

This is sad news to hear, for anyone, but especially if you're a fan who remembers the Saints of the 70's and early 80's.

In the 70's, Moore was a standout on a franchise that had very limited success, before helping the 1983 team get to 8-8, missing out on the franchise's first-ever division title and playoff berth by only one game.

Our prayers go out to his family and friends.