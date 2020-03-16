Former Saints DL Tyeler Davison Signs Extension With Falcons

A former starting defensive lineman for the New Orleans Saints has signed a contract extension with an NFC South rival.

Defensive tackle Tyeler Davison re-signed with the Atlanta Falcons over the weekend.

The deal is reportedly worth $12 million over three years.

A former fifth-round pick by the Saints in the 2015 NFL Draft, Davison, started 15 games in 2016, 16 in 2017, and 12 in 2018.

In 2018, his last season in New Orleans, the 27-year old Davison compiled 23 tackles, including two sacks.

In parts of four seasons in New Orleans, the 6-foot-2, 309-pound Davison accumulated 95 tackles and 3.5 sacks.

Last season with the Falcons, Davison appeared in all 16 games, including 12 as a starter, totaling 55 tackles, including one sack.