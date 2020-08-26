Former Saints DL Jay Bromley Works Out For Lions

A former member of the New Orleans Saints recently auditioned for an NFC North team, as he looks to make his way back into the NFL.

Former Saints defensive lineman Jay Bromley worked out for the Detroit Lions on Tuesday.

A 6-foot-3, 310-pound defensive tackle, Bromley signed with the Saints in May of 2018, before later being placed on injured reserve in October of that year with a torn biceps.

In two games for the Saints in 2018, Bromley tallied four tackles, all in a win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Bromley, who played for the XFL's DC Defenders in 2020, hasn't played in the NFL since his stint with the Saints.

A native of Jamaica, New York Bromley played his college football at Syracuse, before being selected in the 3rd-round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the New York Giants.

In parts of five seasons in the NFL, the first four with the Giants, Bromley has appeared in 56 games, including two as a starter, compiling 80 total tackles, including two sacks.