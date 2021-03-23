Former Saints Defensive End Kasim Edebali Makes Fresh Prince Parody
Former New Orleans Saints defensive end Kasim Edebali is returning to his hometown of Hamburg, Germany to play football.
The German-born Edebali broke into the league in 2014 as an undrafted free agent of the Saints, earning a spot on the 53 man roster.
Following 3 seasons in New Orleans, he bounced around the league for the next 3 seasons, signing with 8 different teams.
He didn't play in 2020, but recently signed with Hamburg Sea Devils of newly formed European League of Football. The Sea Devils were a party of NFL Europe from 2005-2007.
Edebali has always had an eye for entertainment. He auditioned for WWE in 2017
Today, he dropped a Fresh Prince of Bel-Air opening sequence parody to celebrate his homecoming. Current Saints defensive end Cam Jordan, a former teammate of Edebali's, makes a cameo.