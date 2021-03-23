Former New Orleans Saints defensive end Kasim Edebali is returning to his hometown of Hamburg, Germany to play football.

The German-born Edebali broke into the league in 2014 as an undrafted free agent of the Saints, earning a spot on the 53 man roster.

Following 3 seasons in New Orleans, he bounced around the league for the next 3 seasons, signing with 8 different teams.

He didn't play in 2020, but recently signed with Hamburg Sea Devils of newly formed European League of Football. The Sea Devils were a party of NFL Europe from 2005-2007.

Edebali has always had an eye for entertainment. He auditioned for WWE in 2017

Today, he dropped a Fresh Prince of Bel-Air opening sequence parody to celebrate his homecoming. Current Saints defensive end Cam Jordan, a former teammate of Edebali's, makes a cameo.

