Former Saints Defensive Coordinator Joining the Baltimore Ravens

Rob Ryan has bounced around the NFL in his career with his latest stop with the Washington Football Team in 2019 where he coached the inside linebackers as the team went 3-13.

After a year away from the game apparently, he's ready to get back in and he's found a new home where his brother Rex had a lot of success as the defensive coordinator with the Baltimore Ravens according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

This will be a much better situation than where he's found himself in the recent NFL past with Washington, the 2016 Buffalo Bills, and even the 2013-2014 New Orleans Saints.

Ryan spent three seasons as the Saints defensive coordinator and over his 2+ seasons he was 22-20 as a team.

The Baltimore Ravens have a really strong linebacking core that Rob Ryan should be able to coach up and have some good success with as they continue to build strong defenses.

He hasn't had a lot of success as a defensive coordinator so this role working with strictly the inside linebackers should be a good one for the veteran defensive-minded coach.

