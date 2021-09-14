Former Saints DE Parys Haralson Passes Away at Age 37

Former NFL defensive end/linebacker Parys Haralson passed away on Monday. He was 37 years old.

"The 49ers are heartbroken and shocked by the news of Parys' tragic passing. Parys was a beloved member of our organization that lived life with an extraordinary amount of passion and joy while leaving an indelible mark on everyone he came across. We extend our condolences to Parys' family and loved ones." - San Francisco 49ers

Former coaches, teammates, and friends of Haralson shared their sadness of his passing.

Haralson was drafted by San Francisco in 2006 out of Tennessee, playing 7 seasons at linebacker in the 49ers 3-4 scheme.

He was traded to the New Orleans Saints in 2013, where Haralson played defensive end in the final 2 seasons of his professional career.

Haralson was hired by the 49ers in 2016 as Director of Player Engagement, serving in that role for three years.

Most recently, Haralson was working in sales for Mode, a San Francisco based startup.

A sociology major at Tennessee, Haralson was a standout for the Volunteers on the football field.

The cause of Haralson's death is not known at this time.