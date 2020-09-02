Former Saints DB Kayvon Webster Set to Meet With Jaguars

A player who spent training camp with the New Orleans Saints last year is set to meet with an AFC South team as he tries to force his way back into the NFL.

NFL.com's Ian Rapoport shared on social media on Tuesday that cornerback Kayvon Webster is scheduled to meet with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Wednesday.

The 29-year old Webster has played both slot and outside cornerback during his career.

A third-round selection of the Denver Broncos out of USF in the 2013 NFL Draft, Webster appeared played in 54 games for the Broncos between 2013-2016, helping them to a win in 2015, while being voted Special Teams Captain by his teammates in 2016.

The 5-foot-11, 192-pound Webster signed with the Rams in 2017, starting 11 games before suffering a ruptured Achilles that landed him on IR.

In 2018, Webster signed with the Houston Texans but landed on IR again early in the season with a quad injury. He did return late in the season, but quickly re-injured his quad, before going back on IR.

Webster signed with the Saints in June of 2019, before being released during final roster cuts on August 30 of last year.

Washington signed Webster in December of last year, before releasing him in March.