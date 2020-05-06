Former Saints DB Delvin Breaux Opens Up About His Journey, Doctors Misdiagnosing His Injury & Much More [Audio]

New Orleans native Delvin Breaux is the highest-paid defensive back in the Canadian Football League.

It's his second stint with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, spending 3 seasons with his hometown Saints in between.

Breaux's story is still being written, but up to this point, it's unlike any other you've heard.

Suffering a broken neck in a football game during his high school days, many told Breaux he'd never play football again.

He did, and continues to play it at a high level. While with the Saints, several team doctors were fired after misdiagnosing his leg injury, but the damage was already done.

Breaux opened up about everything with me in an explicit interview.

Warning, the following interview contains NSFW unedited adult language.

(Listen to ESPN1420 shows On Demand with the ESPN1420 here) podcast https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/espn1420-podcasts/id1334274923