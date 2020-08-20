Former Saints CB Ken Crawley Expected to Sign With Cardinals

Former New Orleans Saints starting cornerback Ken Crawley has apparently found himself a new NFL home.

Crawley, who spent parts of the last four seasons with New Orleans, prior to being waived in October, is expected to sign with the Arizona Cardinals, after working out for the team on Wednesday.

Crawley worked out for the Cardinals just one day after being released by the Raiders on Tuesday.

The Saints signed Crawley as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado, following the 2016 NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound Crawley appeared in 15 games as a rookie in 2016, including 5 as a starter, compiling 43 tackles, before appearing in 13 games, all as a starter, in 2017, when he totaled 47 tackles and his only career interception.

In 2018, Crawley appeared in 10 games, including 5 as a starter, compiling 28 tackles.

Last season, the 26-year old Crawley appeared in one game for the Saints, prior to being waived.

After being waived by the Saints, Crawley was picked up by the Miami Dolphins, but he never appeared in a game for the Dolphins and was later waived after being placed on injured reserve.

In parts of four NFL seasons, all with the Saints, Crawley has appeared in 39 games, including 23 as a starter, accumulating 128 tackles and one interception.