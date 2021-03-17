Former Saints CB Janoris Jenkins Agrees to Deal With Titans

A former starting cornerback for the New Orleans Saints will apparently be calling an AFC South team his new employer during the 2021 NFL season.

ESPN's Adam Schefter shared on social media on Tuesday that Janoris Jenkins, who played parts of the last two seasons for the Saints, has agreed to terms with the Tennessee Titans.

Contract terms are still undisclosed.

The Saints acquired Jenkins off waivers from the New York Giants in December of 2019.

The 32-year old Jenkins became an immediate starter for the Saints, starting the final two games of the 2019 regular season, before starting 13 games for New Orleans in 2020, compiling 55 tackles and three interceptions.

The Saints released Jenkins last week, as he became a salary cap victim.

A ten-year NFL veteran, Jenkins has spent time with the St. Louis Rams (2012-2015), Giants (2016-2019), and Saints.

Jenkins has appeared in 128 career games, including 125 as a starter, accumulating 522 tackles and 26 interceptions.