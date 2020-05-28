Former Saints CB Eli Apple Signs With Carolina Panthers

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

According to multiple reports on Thursday evening former New Orleans Saints cornerback Eli Apple has signed with an NFC South rival in the Carolina Panthers.

Apple will join former Saints back-up quarterback Teddy Bridgewater making the move from the Big Easy to the Carolinas.

The details of the deal aren't immediately known, will update when they become available.

The soon to be 25-year-old has had many opportunities since being drafted 10th overall by the New York Football Giants back during the 2016 NFL Draft.

On October 23, 2018, the New Orleans Saints traded a fourth-round pick for the former Ohio State CB in order to give them some depth in their secondary.

During his season and a half in New Orleans, he was consistently inconsistent, to say the least by picking off two passes (both in 2018), had 13 passes defended, and 58 total tackles in 25 games played. It's safe to say he hasn't lived up to his top-10 draft potential for sure.

Apple was first almost signed by the Oakland Raiders earlier this off-season but the two-sides failed to come to terms on a contract and the deal fell through, Raider Nation probably wasn't too upset.

The Panthers were looking for a veteran to come in to play opposite of former LSU CB Donte Jackson after James Bradberry moved on via free agency this off-season. The team also drafted a couple of young CB's in Troy Pride Jr. out of Notre Dame and Stantley Thomas-Oliver III from FIU.

This is a stable insurance policy for Carolina, they're not expected to win right away anyways so this move will allow the young guys to prepare while Apple gets torched by the incredible WR talent in the NFC South.

