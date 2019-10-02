Former Saints Cameron Meredith Released By Patriots

Former New Orleans Saints receiver Cameron Meredith is looking for a new NFL home.

Meredith was released from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list by the New England Patriots on Tuesday.

Meredith, who missed all of 2017 with a torn ACL, signed two-year $9.6 million deal with the Saints during the offseason, after spending two seasons with the Chicago Bears.

The 26-year-old Meredith took a pay cut during the offseason, reducing his base salary $3.4 million to $1.3 million, but it still wasn't enough for the Saints to keep him around longer, as they released him on July 29.

Last season, Meredith appeared in just six games for the Saints, catching 9 passes for 114 yards and one touchdown, before being placed on injured reserve in November.

Meredith signed with the Patriots on August 1, before being put on the physically unable to perform list on August 31, where he stayed until being released on Tuesday.