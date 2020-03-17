Former Saints Backup QB Chase Daniel Gets Paid Yet Again

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Over the previous decade, there are some things you can always count on, death, taxes, and Chase Daniel making money as a backup QB.

On Tuesday, that fact held true once again as the Detroit Lions are paying Daniel just over 13 million dollars over three years to back up Matthew Stafford who's coming off an injury. This was first reported by ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

Daniel has made just over $34M in his career as a true backup, a guy who's played in 65 games starting just five of them during a 10-year career.

Well done Chase, well done.

