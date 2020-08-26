A former New Orleans Saints standout, who helped lead the team to a Super Bowl victory following 2009 season, will now be teaching college students in The Crescent City.

Marques Coltson, who was a receiver for the Saints for ten seasons (2006-2015), will serve as an adjunct professor at UNO this fall.

The now 37-year old Colston, who has been a successful businessman man since his retirement from the NFL, has served as an owner for multiple minor league professional football franchises, including the Harrisburg Stampeded (American Indoor Football) and the Philadelphia Soul (Arena Football League).

After finishing his collegiate career at Hofstra, Colston was taken by the Saints in the seventh round of the 2006 NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Colston immediately paid dividends fro the Saints, catching 70 passes for 1,038 yards and 8 touchdowns in his rookie season, before following that up with 98 catches for 1,202 yards and 11 touchdowns, all career-highs in 2007.

Those 168 catches from 2006-2007 gave Colston an NFL record at the time for the most catches by a player in his first two years in the league.

After an injury-plagued 2008 season, Colston bounced back with four-consecutive seasons with at least 1,000 receiving yards, before accumulating over 1,800 more receiving yards over the last two seasons.

A native of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Colston caught 7 passes for 83 yards in the Saints’ Super Bowl XLIV win over the Indianapolis Colts.

In ten seasons in the NFL, all with the Saints, Colston compiled 711 receptions for 9,759 yards and 72 touchdowns, all franchise records.