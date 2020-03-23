Former Saint Chris Banjo Re-Signs With Cardinals

A former key contributor to the New Orleans Saints has re-signed with his latest NFL employer.

Safety Chris Banjo, who was waived by the Saints last August, after being a special teams standout for two seasons, re-signed with the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

After playing parts of four seasons (2013-2016) with the Green Bay Packers, Banjo signed with New Orleans in November of 2016, playing in the last 7 games, before appearing in all 16 games in each of the next two seasons (2017 & 2018), mainly as a fixture on the Saints' special teams unit.

The 5-foot-10, 207-pound Banjo 14 tackles and three interceptions during his time with the Saints.

Last season with the Cardinals, the 30-year old Banjo appeared in 13 games, accumulating 12 tackles.