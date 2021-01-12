Former Ragin’ Cajuns in the NFL, Their 2020 Rookie Report Cards

The 2020 NFL regular season is over and while the playoffs are humming right along it's time to reflect on how a couple of former Louisiana Ragin' Cajun rookies performed this past season.

The Cajuns had three players drafted during the 2020 NFL Draft in OL Robert Hunt (Round Two, Pick 39-Miami Dolphins), OL Kevin Dotson (Round 4, Pick 135-Pittsburgh Steelers), and RB/KR Raymond Calais (Round 7, Pick 245-Tampa Bay Bucs).

In addition, two others got scooped up and played this season as undrafted free agents in DB Michael Jacquet III with the Philadelphia Eagles and WR Ja'Marcus Bradley by the Cleveland Browns.

All in all, it was a pretty successful rookie campaign for a couple of the guys, specifically Hunt and Dotson who got the opportunity to play a lot in their first year. It was a little disappointing to not see a guy as dynamic as Raymond Calais get more of an opportunity but hopefully, as he continues to grow he will.

Jacquet and Bradley got their opportunities later in the season but that might bode well for them continuing on in the near future and getting more opportunities in the coming years of their professional careers.

I think all of these guys have a chance to either continue to make an impact in the league or when they get their chance that they can make an impact if they continue to get better and grow as people and players.

With that being said, let's take a look back and see exactly how each guy performed in 2020.

