Former Ragin’ Cajuns 1B Greg Davis Talks 2014 Team, Robe, Deggs & Much More [Audio]

In 2014, Louisiana's Ragin' Cajun baseball team won 58 games, were unanimously ranked #1 in the country at the end of the regular season, and came up 1 win short of reaching the College World Series in Omaha.

A team with a lot of characters, beards, alphas, grit, and toughness, stories of the competitive nature within practices are on the path to becoming folklore.

While the season ended in heartbreaking fashion to Ole Miss in the Super Regionals, it remains a team discussed frequently amongst Ragin' Cajuns fans and one that'll never be forgotten.

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun alum Greg Davis was a first baseman on the team, joining UL from JUCO, admittedly not knowing much about the program before his arrival in the fall of 2013.

Now, he's a Ragin' Cajun for life, playing two years with the Cajuns, then serving another two as a student assistant coach.

Davis joined me on my show to share stories about the ultra-competitive environment surrounding the 2014 team, earning his keep, Robe's impact, life after baseball, and much more.