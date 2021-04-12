Former Ragin’ Cajun Shawn Long Named MVP of the KBL

Former Louisiana Ragin' Cajun big man Shawn Long has been named the regular-season MVP (import player) of the KBL (Korean Basketball League).

The KBL was founded in 1997. It features ten teams who play a 54-game schedule.

Long just wrapped up his first regular season in the KBL, after spending two seasons in the National Basketball League, which is compiled of nine teams, including eight in New Zealand and one in Australia.

Prior to his time in the NBL, Long appeared in 18 games for the Philadelphia Sixers during the 2016-2017 season, his first in the NBA, averaging 8.2 PPG and 4.7 RPG in 13.0 minutes per contest.

Prior to signing with the Sixers, Long was a standout in the G League in his first professional season, averaging a double-double (20.2 PPG, 11.1 RPG) in 39 games for the Delaware 87ers, an affiliate of the Philadelphia 76ers.

A forward/center, Long began the 2017-2018 season with the Xinjiang Flying Tigers of the Chinese Basketball Association, where he averaged over 12.0 points and 6.0 rebounds per contest, before playing again in the G League with the 87ers, averaging 14.6 PPG and 7.7 RPG in 33 games, following his 13-game stint in China.

A native of Morgan City, Long scored 2,342 points and compiled 1,447 rebounds in his career at UL, becoming the first player in school history to score 2,000 points, while also pulling down 1,000 rebounds.

Long’s career points are the third-most in Cajun basketball history, while his rebound number ranks first.

The 6-foot-9, 248-pound Long earned first-team All-Sun Belt Conference honors three times in his collegiate career.

