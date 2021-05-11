Former Ragin’ Cajun Mylik Wilson Transferring to Texas Tech

After two seasons with Louisiana's Ragin' Cajun basketball team, guard Mylik Wilson is transferring to Texas Tech, announcing his decision on Twitter.

Wilson entered the transfer portal on April 29th.

A 6-foot-3 guard, Wilson was a starter in all 26 of UL's games in 2020-2021, averaging 12.9 points per game, shooting 44% from the field and 73% from the free-throw line, while also averaging 5.5 rebounds and slightly over 3.0 assists a contest.

In 2019-2020, Wilson earned Sun Belt Conference freshmen of the year honors while averaging 11.5 ppg, shooting 47% from the floor, including 36% from beyond the three-point arc.

Born in Monroe, Louisiana, Wilson attended Rayville High School, where he helped lead his squad to back-to-back Class 2A titles while being tabbed LHSAA Class 2A state Player of the Year.

He now joins a Texas Tech team led by a new head coach in Mark Adams, who has added 5 players via the transfer portal.

Backup forward Chris Spenkuch and guard Devin Butts also entered the transfer portal after playing for Louisiana last season, though neither has announced yet if or where they will be playing next season.

