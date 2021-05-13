Former Louisiana Ragin' Cajun basketball standout JaKeenan Gant has a goal of reaching the NBA.

While he hasn't succeeded in that endeavor yet, he has spent the last few years in the NBA G-League Fort Wayne Mad Ants, the NBA G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers.

Now, he'll be traveling north of the border to play hoops, as he recently inked a deal with the Saskatchewan Rattlers of the Canadian Elite Basketball League.

The CEBL was founded in 2017, and contains 7 teams.

Saskatchewan won the CEBL championship in 2019, but finished in last in 2020.

Gant, a two-time All-Sun Belt Conference First Team selection in his final two years of collegiate eligibility for Louisiana, earned the 2018-2019 Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Year honor while with the Ragin' Cajuns.

He averaged 20.4 points, to go along with 8.5 rebounds, 2.7 blocks, and 1.2 assists per game as a senior for Louisiana last season.

The 6-foot-8, 215-pound Gant was the lone NCAA Division I player in 2018-19 to average at least 20 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks per contest.

