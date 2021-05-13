Former Ragin’ Cajun Deuce Wallace Signs With Saints

Deuce Wallace has proven if he's given a chance on the football field, he can overcome long odds.

The former STM Cougar and son of Ragin' Cajun quarterback alum Donnie Wallace walked on to Louisiana's football team in 2015.

After 3 seasons, he earned a scholarship in at the 2018 Spring Game in coach Billy Napier's first season as head coach.

By his senior year (2019), he was starting games at defensive back, was a key member of the special teams unit, and earned the prestigious honor of being voted a year-long team captain by his teammates.

Can Wallace overcome long odds again and make an NFL roster? I wouldn't bet against him.

Thursday night, Wallace signed with the New Orleans Saints, according to multiple reports.

Wallace will be 1 of 90 players on the Saints training camp roster, competing for a place on the 53 man regular-season roster, or 1 of 16 spots on the practice squad.

