Former Pelican Anthony Davis Shines as Lakers Blowout Heat

It's the 10th time LeBron James finds himself in an NBA Finals with his third different team and has a 3-6 record in those NBA Finals appearances. His Los Angeles Lakers are taking on a team he won two of his three Championships win in the Miami Heat.

Game one was all Los Angeles as they defeated the Heat 116-98 and other than the first quarter it was a wire to wire win for the Lakers.

Former New Orleans Pelican Anthony Davis was the star in his first NBA Finals as he finished with 34 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 assists.

Things began well for the Miami Heat as they came out firing on all cylinders and picking up right where they left off against the Boston Celtics by grabbing a 13 point lead in the first quarter.

However, Los Angeles found their footing and actually grabbed the lead at the end of the first quarter.

As the second quarter began it was all Lakers with Anthony Davis absolutely dominating with 18 points and sitting at a +19 at half propelling LA to a 65-48 halftime lead.

Things wouldn't get much better for the Heat as the second half opened up, their starting veteran point guard Goran Dragic didn't return to the floor with a foot injury. In addition, Jimmy Butler had rolled his ankle at the end of the first-half and he was a bit hobbled.

Miami also suffered another loss when Bam Adebayo hurt his shoulder in the third quarter and did not return.

LeBron James was pretty good in this one as well doing it all for the Lake Show as he poured in 25 points, grabbed 13 rebounds, and dished out 9 dimes.

The supporting cast was great for LA aiding the support of their superstars as Alex Caruso chipped in 10, Rajon Rondo had 7, and Markieff Morris bucketed 8 all off the bench.

For Miami, Jimmy Butler was the only one who could really get going as he scored 23 points, had 5 assists, and a couple of steals. The biggest factor here is the injuries for the Heat, we'll have to see what the extent of them are. If both Dragic and Adebayo miss any time it'll be Kendrick Nunn and Kelly Olynyk who will be called upon to step up. Nunn contributed 18 off the bench in relief of Dragic and Olynyk had 4 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists.

Game two comes your way Friday at 8 p.m.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

For all my sports posts and to hear my inner sports thoughts, make sure to keep up with me on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook