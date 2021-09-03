Former Patriots, Saints WR David Patten Tragically Passes Away at Age 47

Sad news to report out of the football world this morning as former NFL wide receiver David Patten has tragically died.

Patten was an instrumental part of the New England Patriots 2001 Super Bowl championship and won three rings in New England (2001, 2003, 2004).

The cause of David Patten's death was reportedly a motorcycle accident.

Patten was a man of faith, who openly spoke about the power of God in his life.

Patten's agent Sam Gordon told ESPN, "We are all very heartbroken. He was a man of God. He had his own ministry. He loved New England very much."

Patten played a dozen years in the NFL. In addition to his time with the Patriots and Saints, he played for the New York Giants, Washington Football Team, and Cleveland Browns.

For his career, he caught 324 passes for 4,715 yards and 24 touchdowns.

All of us are sending our thoughts and prayers to the loved ones of David Patten.

