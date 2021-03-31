Former New Orleans Guard JJ Redick Shares Harsh Words About Pelicans Management

In his first public comments since being traded from New Orleans to Dallas, veteran guard JJ Redick had harsh words to say about Pelicans management.

Redick was traded to the Dallas Mavericks last week, along with forward Nicoli Melli in exchange for James Johnson, Wes Iwundu, and a 2021 second-round pick.

Redick hosts "The Old Man and the Three Podcast" with friend Tommy Alter.

This week, he opened up about conversations he had with New Orleans management, explaining why he objectively feels they cannot be trusted.

"Griff" is Pelicans Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin. He has autonomy on roster decisions.

Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy was asked about the situation today.

ESPN reporter Andrew Lopez has the complete rundown, including Griffin's comments from a week ago regarding the trade.

Redick is a respected veteran around the league.

Him saying, "But in terms of this front office, yeah, it's not something where I would expect certainly the agents who worked on this with me to ever trust that front office again" is a bad look for Griffin.

