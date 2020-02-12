Former NBA Player/Coach Anthony Goldwire Joins UL Staff

A former NBA player and assistant coach has joined the staff of the Louisiana Ragin' Cajun men's basketball team.

7-year NBA veteran Anthony Goldwire, who also served as an assistant coach in the NBA for three seasons, has been named the team's Director of Student-Athlete Development.

A second-round selection of the Phonix Suns in the 1994 NBA Draft, Goldwire spent time with the Charlotte Hornets (1996-1997), Denver Nuggets (1997-1998 and 2001), San Antonio Spurs (2002), Washington Wizards (2003), Minnesota Timberwolves (2004), New Jersey Nets (2004), Milwaukee Bucks (2004 & 2005), Detroit Pistons (2005), and Los Angeles Clippers (2005), averaging 6.3 points, to go along with 1.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists over 266 career games.

Goldwire appeared in five games for the Wizards in 2003, playing alongside the legendary Michael Jordan.

Also during his time with the Wizards, Goldwire was teammates with Tyronn Lue, who won an NBA Championship as head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016.

The 6-foot-1 Goldwire put together his best season in the NBA in 1997-1998, averaging 9.2 points-per-game over 82 games with the Nuggets.

A native of West Plam Beach, Florida, Goldwire also played professionally overseas in Greece, Spain, and Italy, as well as the former Continental Basketball League (CBA) where he played on three CBA championship teams and was named to the All-Rookie team in 1995.

Goldwire played his college basketball for Louisiana head coach Bob Marlin at Pensacola Junior College, helping that program to the 1993 NJCAA Championship, before a two-year career at the University of Houston, where he was a two-time All-Southwest Conference performer and the league's Newcomer of the Year in 1993.

As a senior at Houston, Goldwire averaged 17.1 points and 6.1 assists per contest.

Following his playing career, Goldwire served as an assistant coach for the Milwaukee Bucks from 2010-13.

The 48-year old Goldwire also served on the staff of the Phoenix Suns' NBA Summer League, as well as the Erie BayHawks and the Orlando Magic of the then-NBA D-League.