Former Members of LSU Marching Band Play ‘Neck’ In Impromptu New Orleans Parade [VIDEO]
Turn up the volume.
LSU fans and former members of the LSU Tigers Marching Band held an impromptu parade in New Orleans on the eve of the National Championship game.
And yes, with hundreds of LSU fans around the band, they played the very popular song "Neck" while on Bourbon Street.
The party is on in New Orleans and it may not stop until later this week.
LSU and Clemson play for the National Championship Monday night in the Superdome.