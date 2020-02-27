Enter your number to get our free mobile app

There are a couple of sayings when it comes to being fast, you can't teach speed and speed kills.

Former LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson has got that speed thing down. We've seen it over the last couple of seasons at LSU in-game but on Thursday we got an opportunity to see it at the NFL Draft Combine in the 40-yard dash.

A 4.4 in the 40-yard dash is pretty darn fast, again speed kills and that level of speed should certainly translate to the NFL level.