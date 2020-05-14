Former LSU WR Dee Anderson Transfers to Oklahoma State

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The LSU Tigers will be looking to defend their National Championship this upcoming college football season and on Thursday news broke according to ESPN that they'll be without one of their upperclassmen wide-outs.

Dee Anderson, a senior who didn't plat and took a redshirt last season due to a suspension because of a "conditioning issue," Ed Orgeron had stated last season will leave the program. He has chosen to transfer as a graduate student to Oklahoma State University to hopefully gain some playing time as a Cowboy.

Anderson compiled 27 receptions, 392 yards, and one score in 14 games as a Tiger from 2016-2018. His best season came as a junior when he did most of his damage catching 20 balls for 274 yards and his lone receiving touchdown.

The 6'5" 200lb receiver will attempt to get in better shape heading into his final year of collegiate eligibility and will be catching balls from Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders. Anderson will hope to be paired with speedster Tylan Wallace and provide some size in the receiving corps.

According to ESPN's Way-Too-Early College Football Rankings, the LSU Tigers rank ahead of the Cowboys but not by too many spots. The Tigers come in at 8th and the Cowboys are close behind at 12th overall.

Hopefully, Anderson can get and stay in shape this upcoming season and finish out his college playing days on the right note for him personally. He graduated from college this past December.