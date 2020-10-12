Former LSU Tigers Square Off Sunday, Queen Dominates Burrow

Two former LSU Tigers met on the NFL stage on Sunday for the first time in what will likely be just the beginning of many battles these two will have being in the same division. Bengals QB Joe Burrow and Ravens LB Patrick Queen.

Baltimore won the game very easily 27-3 as they've got a much more complete team at this point than Cincinnati does.

Round one went the way of Queen as he delivered another outstanding game after a career game in week four. Queen, led the team in total tackles with nine, had a sack, a forced fumble, a QB hit, and two fumble recoveries one being for a touchdown.

Here's a look back at the last time these two talented rookies were on the field together for the final time as LSU teammates after winning the 2019 National Championship via LSU Football.

Here's the fumble recovery touchdown for Patrick Queen as he found himself in the right place at the right time, again via LSU Football.

So much speed and athletism by the young linebacker. Speaking of speed and athletism here's more of that from Queen as he delivered a big lick on his former teammate, via the Baltimore Ravens.

Take a listen to after the game what Queen had to say about his former teammate, his current team, and the game he had on Sunday, via the NFL on CBS.

Finally, a little post-game press conference fun as Patrick admits that he needed to talk a little trash and have a little fun with Burrow, via the Baltimore Ravens.

The Bengals won't meet the Ravens again until the final week of the 2020 season on January 3rd, 2021.

