Former LSU Tigers Ja’Marr Chase And Joe Burrow To Reunite As Cincinnati Bengals

Two former LSU Tigers will get the chance to reunite, as Ja'Marr Chase was selected as the 5th overall pick in the NFL Draft. He will get the opportunity to reestablish his strong connection with Joe Burrow.

The Joe Burrow to Ja'Marr Chase connection will be something serious for NFL defenses to have to deal with. LSU fans will be excited to see the two reunite in Cincinnati.