He will always be an LSU Tiger.

Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow took to the billboards to thank LSU fans and the state of Louisiana for a great career at LSU.

Burrow is expected to be the number one draft pick tonight as soon the Cinncinatti Bengals get on the clock, but that hasn't distracted from his roots, Louisiana.

After transferring from Ohio, Louisiana became Joe's new home and fans from across the state accepted him with open arms. He became "one of us."

The LSU quarterback and his team are the defending National Champions and several LSU players are projected to be drafted in the early rounds of the NFL draft.

While Burrow thanks LSU and Louisiana for a great ride, we the fans want to thank Burrow too. I personally don't know if we'll ever see another quarterback like Joe Burrow at LSU.

Thanks for the memories, Joe.