Former LSU Tiger QB Peter Parrish Transfers to Memphis

With redshirt junior Myles Brennan set to begin the 2020 LSU Football season as the starter replacing Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow, Peter Parrish entered the NCAA transfer portal earlier this week.

On Thursday, the report of him finding a new home became official as he took to his Twitter account to make the official announcement:

There it is, he'll be transferring to the University of Memphis where he trades his purple and gold Tiger gear for blue and white.

The graduate of Central High in Phenix City, Alabama enters a successful program in Memphis from a year ago. The Tigers finished first in the American Athletic Conference West Division as 12-2 overall, 7-1 in the conference. However, they lost in the Cotton Bowl to Penn State 53-39 in a shootout.

Memphis currently has its starting QB from 2019 back in Brady White who passed for over 4,000 yards, 33 TDs, and only 11 INTs. We'll see where Parrish fits in but we wish him nothing but the best moving forward with his career.