The Heisman Trophy winner and former LSU Tiger Quarterback Joe Burrow has spoken out on human rights.

Burrow took to Twitter today to express how he really feels when it comes to equality in the United States.

After witnessing what happened to George Floyd, who died while in police custody in Minneapolis, several athletes have spoken out on human rights and equality in this country. And now you can add the number one pick in the 2020 NFL Draft to the list.

The quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals stressed in his Tweet that the "black community needs our help."

Burrow would go on to say that what is happening in the U.S. is not politics, it's human rights.

Here is what Joe Burrow had to say about the current situation sweeping across this country.