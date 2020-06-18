Former LSU Tiger Jamal Adams Wants Out of New York

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Things have been a little rocky of late for former LSU Tigers safety with his current professional team in the New York Jets. He's heading into his fourth season as a pro and has been damn good during his first three seasons in the big apple.

In 2018 he made the Pro Bowl and last season he wasn't just a Pro Bowler but made the first-team All-Pro as well.

The Jets have already exercised the fifth-year option on his rookie contract as a first-round draft pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. However, Adams is looking for more dough and looking to scrap the rest of his rookie deal and turn it into some real money quick, fast and in a hurry.

The Lewisville, Texas native has been very vocal about trying to get an extension done with New York but Jets General Manager Joe Douglas doesn't seem willing to play ball. Therefore on Thursday Adams has requested a trade via ESPN NFL Nation Reporter covering the Jets Rich Cimini:

Also, according to NFL Insider Adam Schefter here are the teams Adams would like to be traded to:

Baltimore Ravens

Dallas Cowboys

Houston Texans

Kansas City Chiefs

Philadelphia Eagles

San Francisco 49ers

Seattle Seahawks

In addition to the accolades, Adams has already received here are some advanced stats to back up just how good he really is from NFL Next Gen Stats.

You looking for someone whose effective from the safety spot blitzing? No problem. (Next Gen)

How about helping to stop the run? He can do that too. (Next Gen)

He's one impressive young player but the safety position isn't one of the more lucrative ones... I'm not sure how much money he'll really get. However, he does deserve to be one of, if not the highest-paid safety in the league.

