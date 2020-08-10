Former LSU TE Jamal Pettigrew Signs With McNeese

A player who appeared in all 15 games for the LSU Tigers in their 2019 National Championship campaign will have a new college football home in 2020.

Jamal Pettigrew, who graduated from LSU last Friday, officially signed with McNeese as a graduate transfer on Saturday.

A 6-foot-7, 254-pound tight end, Pettigrew will be eligible to play for McNeese this season and has one season of college eligibility remaining.

A native of New Orleans and a graduate of St. Augustine High School, Pettigrew missed the entire 2018 season with an injury, before appearing in all 15 games in 2019.

Over his LSU career, Pettigrew caught two passes for 17 yards.