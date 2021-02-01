Former LSU TE Arik Gilbert Transfers to Florida

A key member of the LSU Tigers during the 2020 college football season has apparently found himself a new home, in the form of another SEC school.

Former LSU tight end Arik Gilbert has transferred to Florida.

Georgia and Tennessee were also considered as possible landing spots for Gilbert.

Gilbert, who officially entered the NCAA's transfer portal last month, compiled 35 receptions for 368 yards and two touchdowns over eight games for the Tigers as a freshman in 2020.

A five-star signee out of Marietta High School, located in Marietta, Georgia, Gilbert was named the 2020 National High School Gatorade Player of the Year.

247Sports ranked Gilbert as the best tight end in the 2020 signing class, as well as the number five player in the nation.

The 6-foot-5, 253-pound Gilbert caught five passes for 29 yards in LSU's 55-17 loss to the top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide back in early December, his last appearance for the Tigers.

The Tigers, who won their final two games of the season, ended the season with an overall record of 5-5.

Gilbert, who committed to the Tigers in October of 2019, signed with the program in December of 2019, before enrolling at LSU in January of 2020.

Gilbert will have three season of eligibility remaining at Florida.