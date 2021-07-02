Former LSU track and field star Sha'Carri Richardson was expected to enter the Tokyo Summer Olympics this month as the favorite to win the women's 100-meter.

After a failed drug test, she will have to serve a one-month suspension, and can no longer compete in the race.

The positive test was for marijuana.

Richardson appeared on NBC's TODAY SHOW this morning, taking responsibility for her mistake, and giving the backstory of what led to her decision.

"I know what I did. I know what I'm supposed to do ... I still made that decision," Richardson said.

At only 21 years old, she expects to be competing in the women's 100-meter at future Olympic games.

While she didn't break any laws by legally smoked marijuana when coping with the death of her mother, the IOC (International Olympic Committee) has a strict policy in place regarding the list of banned substances.

Many feel Richardson should be allowed to run.

Regardless of whether you believe she should or should not be allowed to race, it's an unfortunate situation.

She was so dominant at the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Trials two weeks ago, and the story of recently losing her mother resonated with many, as she quickly became one of the top American athletes to watch heading into the Olympics.

While Richardson won't have an opportunity to compete in the Olympic women's 100-meter this month, her story is far from over.

Expect many more chapters to be written in the book about Sha'Carri Richardson, who should bounce back in a big way.

