Former LSU Star Quarterback Joe Burrow Had Successful Surgery After Injury

The Cincinnati Bengals have put out a statement in regards to their #1 draft selection and his recent leg injury. Joe Burrow had a successful surgery and is expected to make a full recovery.

You can see the statement by the @Bengals on Twitter below

Fantastic news for Joe Burrow, the Cincinnati Bengals, LSU fans, and football fans as a whole.

The Heisman winner suffered a torn ACL/MCL in Week 11 of the NFL season and many were very worried for the future of the young Quarterback.

Burrow started off his rookie season performing at the high-level he left off on after his historic time as an LSU Tiger. The potential was in question after the injury to Burrow's leg, so this news that the surgery went well is fantastic.

I hope the absolute best for Burrow on his road to recovery. I have a strong feeling that we haven't seen the last of 'Joey-B' with his magician-like touch on the gridiron.