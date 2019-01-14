A former LSU football standout has taken another step towards getting his NFL career back on track.

Suspended for the first 10 games of the 2018 NFL season for violating both the league’s substance-abuse policy and the league’s performance-enhancing substance policy, prior to signing with the Colts' practice squad in November.

That suspension marked the fourth for Collins, who was first suspended for the first four games of the 2016 season, before being suspended twice in 2017, for the first 10 games of the season, and then later four more games in 2017.

He missed the entire 2017 season, due to the suspensions, and hasn't appeared in an NFL game since 2016.

The 25-year old Collins redshirted in 2011 at LSU, before playing in 13 games as a freshman in 2012, compiling 30 tackles and two interceptions.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Collins played in 13 more games for the Tigers in 2013, including two starts, recording 22 tackles and added two pass break-ups, before becoming a starter in 2014, when he accumulated 33 tackles and one interception.

A second-round pick by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2015 NFL Draft, Collins has racked up 48 tackles and two interceptions over two NFL seasons.