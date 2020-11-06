Former LSU Star Cyril Grayson Signs With Bucs Practice Squad

Cyril Grayson, a former 4-time NCAA Champion at LSU, has joined the practice squad roster of an NFC South team, a division rival of the New Orleans Saints, who he spent some time with as well.

Grayson, who spent the 2019 preseason with the Saints prior to being released, was signed to the practice squad of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the fourth time this season.

Grayson, who was released from Tampa Bay's active roster on Tuesday, after Antonio Brown was activated, has appeared in three games this season, without compiling a catch, but has one kick return for 20 yards to his credit.

After Grayson was released by the Saints last year he was signed to the Dallas Cowboys' practice squad, where he stayed until signing with the Bucs in December.

In the final week of the 2019 NFL season, Grayson recorded his first career reception against the Atlanta Falcons, which went for three yards.

The 26-year old Grayson has been on the Bucs' active roster on three different occasions this season.

While he did attend LSU, Grayson didn't play football.

A native of Kenner, Louisiana, and a prep graduate of Rummel High School, Grayson participated in track at LSU, where he excelled doing sprints and relays, becoming a four-time NCAA Champion, a seven-time All-American, and a five-time All-SEC honoree.

After running a 4.33 40 at LSU's Pro Day in 2017, Grayson signed with the Seattle Seahawks, before spending the 2018 preseason with the Chicago Bears.

Grayson spent most of the 2018 season on the practice squad of the Houston Texans.

Grayson caught 8 passes for 147 yards for the Saints in four preseason games in 2019.

