Former LSU Star Athlete Cyril Grayson Now on Bucs Active Roster

Cyril Grayson, a former 4-time NCAA Champion at LSU, has joined the active roster of an NFC South team, a division rival of the New Orleans Saints, who he spent some time with as well.

Grayson, who spent the 2019 preseason with the Saints prior to being released, was elevated by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to their active roster prior to Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers.

Grayson played in the Bucs 31-17 win on Sunday but did not catch any passes.

After Grayson was released by the Saints last year he was signed to the Dallas Cowboys' practice squad, where he stayed until signing with the Bucs in December.

In the final week of the 2019 NFL season, Grayson recorded his first career reception against the Atlanta Falcons, which went for three yards.

The 26-year old Grayson was waived by the Bucs on September 5, prior to being signed to their practice squad.

While he did attend LSU, Grayson didn't play football.

A native of Kenner, Louisiana, and a prep graduate of Rummel High School, Grayson participated in track at LSU, where he excelled doing sprints and relays, becoming a four-time NCAA Champion, a seven-time All-American, and a five-time All-SEC honoree.

After running a 4.33 40 at LSU's Pro Day in 2017, Grayson signed with the Seattle Seahawks, before spending the 2018 preseason with the Chicago Bears.

Grayson spent most of the 2018 season on the practice squad of the Houston Texans.

Grayson caught 8 passes for 147 yards for the Saints in four preseason games in 2019.

This no doubt that Grayson is an incredible athlete, now we'll just have to see if the Bucs, or another team, gives him a chance to fine-tune his football skills, allowing him to have a long, productive NFL career.