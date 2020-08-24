Former LSU Safety Grant Delpit Suffers Season Ending Injury At Browns Training Camp

The Cleveland Browns recently earned the nickname "LSU North" as nearly 10% of their expected 53 man roster in 2020 was expected to be filled by former Tigers.

Between veteran starter wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry, starting cornerback Greedy Williams, along with two rookies in safety Grant Delpit and linebacker Jacob Philips, Cleveland has plenty of Tigers in the locker room.

Browns rookie safety Grant Delpit, an All-American at LSU, referred to the Browns as such the day he was drafted.

Unfortunately, Delpit won't be playing in his rookie year after suffering a setback today.

Delpit was expected to start at free safety prior to today's injury.

In addition to Delpit's torn Achilles, Williams reportedly left the practice field with a shoulder injury today and did not return.

Needless to say, it was a tough day for LSU North.