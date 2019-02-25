A former LSU quarterback had a very successful debut with his AAF team over the weekend.

Zach Mettenberger, who played three seasons for the Tigers, from 2011-2013, made his season debut with the Memphis Express on Saturday night, throwing two touchdown passes in a 21-17 loss to the Orlando Apollos.

The 27-year-old Mettenberger, who didn't appear in either of the first two games that the Express played, replaced former NFL quarterback Christian Hackenberg, who threw two interceptions.

Mettenberger, who hasn’t been on an NFL roster since the Pittsburgh Steelers waived him in 2017, completed 9 of 12 passes for 120 yards with the two touchdowns and one two-point pass.

A 6th-round draft selection by the Tennessee Titans in the 2014 NFL Draft, Mettenberger spent three seasons in the NFL, with the Titans (2014-2015) and Steelers (2016).

In his three seasons at LSU, Mettenberger completed 407-of-659 passes for 5,783 yards and 35 touchdowns.