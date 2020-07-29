Former LSU QB Joe Burrow Finalizes Deal with Bengals

It's been a pretty amazing couple of years for Joe Burrow. The former backup quarterback at Ohio State transferred to LSU. From there Burrow went on to earn a national championship, a Heisman Trophy, and according to reports a very lucrative deal with the Cincinnati Bengals of the National Football League.

I am going out on a limb to say most kids just out of college aren't making the kind of money that Joe Burrow is set to make. Then again, most kids right out of college won't have a very bright spotlight focused on every move they make for the next ten or so years either.

Burrow's deal according to ESPN's Adam Schefter is worth $36.1 million. He is set to receive $23.88 million of that money within 15 days of executing the contract.

Meanwhile, because of the coronavirus pandemic, Burrow has been learning the Bengals' system via Zoom meetings. He has reportedly met with the Bengals' coaching staff four times in two-hour virtual meetings to help him familiarize himself with the Cincinnatti playbook.

The Bengals opened their training camp yesterday and it was obviously very important to have Burrow's deal signed, sealed, and delivered in order for the rookie signal-caller to be a part of it. Since team activities have been limited because of the pandemic training camps are much smaller in scope and size this year and there are no fans in attendance.

Earlier this week the NFL announced that there would be no preseason games played this year. So training camp workouts is all Burrow and his new teammates will have to get ready to start the season. By the way, the Bengals are scheduled to start the 2020 campaign in Cincinnatti against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, September 13th.