Former LSU QB Danny Etling Waived by Falcons

A former LSU quarterback is currently looking for a new NFL employer.

Danny Etling, who played for LSU for two seasons (2016-2017), was waived by the Atlanta Falcons on Monday.

The 26-year old Etling was waived by the New England Patriots last Thursday, before being claimed by the Falcons just one day later.

A native of Terre Haute, Indiana, Etling attended Purdue for two years, before transferring to LSU.

The 6-foot-3, 218-pound Etling threw for 2,123 yards and 11 touchdowns for the Tigers in 2016, before passing for 2,463 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2017.

A 7th-round selection by the Patriots in the 2018 NFL Draft, Etling spent the last two seasons on New England's practice squad.